Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.18.

CPX stock opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.15. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

