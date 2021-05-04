Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPX. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. ATB Capital cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Capital Power stock opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.15. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

