Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.15. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.91.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

