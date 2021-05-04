Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

CPTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.