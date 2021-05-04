Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

