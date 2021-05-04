CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 880,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,821. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

