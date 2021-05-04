Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$226.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

Cargojet stock traded down C$2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$179.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.54. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$125.18 and a 1 year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

