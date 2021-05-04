CarGurus (CARG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

