Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,199. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

