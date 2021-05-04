Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 145,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

