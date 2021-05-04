Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,940,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $108,062,000 after purchasing an additional 525,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.