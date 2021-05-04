CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.