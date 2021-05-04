Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of CWST opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,963,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

