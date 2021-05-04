Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $9.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

