Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $125.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $8.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.54. 68,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

