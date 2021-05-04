Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $8.28 on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.