Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.58% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBIO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

