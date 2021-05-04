CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $585.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

