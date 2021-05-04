Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

