Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average of $196.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

