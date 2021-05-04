Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.37.

CAT stock opened at $228.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.91. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

