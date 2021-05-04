CBDAO (BREE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,430.58

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. CBDAO has a total market cap of $74,430.58 and $33.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

