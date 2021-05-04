Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.500-13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.000 EPS.

Shares of CE traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $163.91. 17,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,017. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $161.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

