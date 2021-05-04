Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.55. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 645,519 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

