Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.31 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $48.31 million and $276,348.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 48,004,798 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

