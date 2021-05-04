Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 522,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CETX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 7,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.