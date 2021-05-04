Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

