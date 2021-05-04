Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The company has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

