Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.95 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $383.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

