Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

NASDAQ CRNT remained flat at $$3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,787. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.