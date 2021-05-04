Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.55. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

