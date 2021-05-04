Certara Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,248 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.

Certara stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 569,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

