CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.