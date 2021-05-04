Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.