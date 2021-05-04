Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Truist Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.50.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $677.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $684.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.0% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 25.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.