ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $55,321.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00066248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00275485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.12 or 0.01168357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.31 or 0.00771576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,964.05 or 1.00113699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.