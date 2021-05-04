Chegg Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,970 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical volume of 496 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.