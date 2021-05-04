Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 3,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

