Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

