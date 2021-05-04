Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,314 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

