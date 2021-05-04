Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of -843.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

