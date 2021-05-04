Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

