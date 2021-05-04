Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,671 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,282,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,369,000. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 584,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 579,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,527,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $63.39.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.