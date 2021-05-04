China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.