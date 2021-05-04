Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.07

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 1933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

