Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.18.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.