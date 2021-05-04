Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.18.

CHP.UN opened at C$14.13 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

