Chronologic Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $317,509.50 and $73.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

