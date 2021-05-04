Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $82.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $94.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $374.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 113,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a PE ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

