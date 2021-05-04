CIBC Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Neutral

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

NYSE:TRI traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

